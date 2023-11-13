Structural Issues In Building Above Tracks Cause Amtrak Service Suspensions Up To Croton-Harmon

Amtrak service between Croton-Harmon station in Croton-on-Hudson and New York City has been temporarily suspended as a result of safety concerns resulting from "structure issues" of a privately-owned building above Empire Line tracks, Amtrak officials announced on Sunday, Nov. 12.

The structural issues were found in a New York City parking garage above the tracks on West 51st Street between 10th Avenue and 11th Avenue, according to a report by ABC News.

To make up for the gap in service, passengers can instead travel on Metro-North trains from Grand Central Terminal between New York City and Croton-Harmon. Tickets will be cross-honored, officials said.

Additional schedule changes announced by Amtrak include:

The cancellation of trains 233, 234, 235, 237, 240, 241, 244, and 280;

Trains 49 and 69 will now originate in Albany;

Trains 63, 64, 232, 236, 238, 239, 243, 281, 283, 284, and 294 will either begin or end in Croton-Harmon.

Officials did not give an estimate as to how long the suspension would last.

Any customers with reservations on changed trains will be accommodated on trains with similar departure times or on another day, officials said, also adding that Amtrak will waive charges for customers who would like to change their reservations. Those looking to get their charges waived can call 1-800-USA-RAIL to do so.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cortlandt and receive free news updates.