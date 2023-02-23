Long Section Of Route 6/202 To Close In Cortlandt

A long section of a major state route in Northern Westchester will soon close, requiring affected travelers to navigate a detour to get around it.

On Thursday, Feb. 23 between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m., the eastbound lane of US Route 6/202 (Bear Mountain Bridge Road) will close in Cortlandt between State Route 9D and US Route 9, according to the New York Department of Transportation.

The closure is to allow for an inspection of a rock wall, officials said.

To get around the closure, affected travelers should take the posted detour consisting of State Route 9D, State Route 403, and US Route 9.

