Tank Ahoy!: 200-Pound Propane Container Washes On Shore Of Croton Park

A 200-pound propane tank was found on the shores of Croton Landing Park in Croton-on-Hudson on Friday evening, July 28, the village's fire department announced.

After being notified of the tank, department members were able to lift it from the beach and bring it to dry land.

There, it sat for a day before being removed from the park on Saturday morning, July 29 by Halstead Quinn, the fire department said.

Fire officials said the tank may have broken loose somewhere as a result of recent flooding in the Hudson Valley.

