Two Store Clerks Charged During Underage Drinking Detail In Northern Westchester, Putnam

Two store clerks were charged during an Underage Drinking Initiative in Westchester and Putnam counties.

During the detail conducted on Friday, July 1, 14 retail establishments were checked for compliance utilizing a trooper in plainclothes and an underage operative utilizing a valid NY driver’s license, New York State Police said.

Twelve establishments were in compliance and refused to sell any alcoholic beverages to the underage operative.

Two establishments illegally sold an alcoholic beverage to a minor resulting in two arrests, police said.

Rosia Duarte, age 20, of Mohegan Lake, employed at Putnam Valley Lizzie’s on Oscawana Lake Road in Putnam Valley, was issued an appearance ticket for prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage, a Class A misdemeanor, returnable to the Putnam Valley Town Court on Tuesday, July 19, police said.

Jason Walters, age 37, of Cortlandt Manor, employed at Peekskill Wine & Liquors on Crompond Road in Cortlandt, was issued an appearance ticket for prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage, a Class A misdemeanor, returnable to the Cortlandt Town Court on Monday, July 11, according to police.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.