Two-Alarm House Fire Breaks Out In Area

All hands were on deck to extinguish a two-alarm fire that broke out in a Putnam County home overnight.

First responders from multiple agencies were dispatched to an Austin Road home in Mahopac shortly before 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, when a fire broke out in a barn that had been converted into a 5,000-square-foot home.

Upon arrival, first responders found smoke coming from the home, with flames visible fro the outside.

According to Mahopac Falls Fire Department Public Information Officer Ellen Nistico, due to the size of the home and fire, a second alarm was issued.

Crews from the Mahopac Falls Fire Department, Putnam Valley Fire Department, Mohegan Fire Department all responded to the house fire, which required approximately two hours to extinguish.

The roadway was temporarily closed in Mahopac, with crews clearing from the scene at approximately 9 p.m. on Thursday night. No injuries were reported.

