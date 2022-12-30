Stolen Car Found After Traffic Stop On Route 9 In Cortlandt: Police

Contact Us
Cortlandt Daily Voice serves Buchanan, Cortlandt & Croton
Ben Crnic
The vehicle was stopped on Route 9 in Cortlandt. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon

A Hudson Valley man is charged with driving a stolen vehicle after he was caught during a traffic stop in Northern Westchester, police said.

On Wednesday, Dec. 28, around 12:30 p.m., police in Cortlandt were told by the Westchester County Real Time Crime Center that a stolen vehicle was in the area. Soon, it was located on Route 9 and stopped, according to state police. 

The driver, identified as 33-year-old Dutchess County resident Jerami Davis, of Beacon, was then arrested and charged with third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle. 

Davis will appear in town of Cortlandt Court on Monday, Jan. 9 at 9 a.m. 

