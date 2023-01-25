Person Hospitalized After Car Pinned Under Another In Cortlandt Crash

One person was sent to a hospital after a two-car crash in Northern Westchester.

The accident happened on Tuesday, Jan. 24 around 6 p.m., when firefighters responded to an accident in Cortlandt on West Mount Airy Road, according to the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department.

After arriving at the scene of the crash, firefighters found one car pinned under the other and used a grip hoist to pull back the bottom car to allow the vehicle on top to rest on the ground again.

One of the drivers involved in the crash declined any medical help, while the other was taken to a local hospital for evaluation of their wounds. The scene was cleared after about an hour.

