Driver In Unreturned Rental Car Caught With Crack At Taconic Parkway Rest Area, Police Say

A driver sleeping in an unreturned rental car is facing a drug charge after he was busted by New York State Police in a rest area on the Taconic Parkway in the Hudson Valley.

Troopers from the Poughkeepsie barracks on patrol in the Todd Hill Rest area on the parkway in LaGrange found a suspicious vehicle reported stolen with two people sleeping inside at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31, police said.

According to police, the investigation into the allegedly stolen vehicle determined that it was in fact an unreturned rental, and the driver, Schenectady resident Michael Mays, 42, was found to be in possession of 9.8 grams of crack-cocaine.

Mays was arrested without incident and charged with a felony count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was arraigned in the town of LaGrange Court and released. Mays is scheduled to return back to court on Tuesday, Feb. 16 to answer to the charges.

