Route 6/202 (Goat Trail) between Route 9D and Route 9 in the town of Cortlandt is closed following a crash on Monday afternoon, April 29, the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

The roadway was still closed as of 5:15 p.m. on Monday. More information about the crash has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

