Cat Stuck In Tree: Pet Rescue Gives Firefighters Chance To Train In Croton-On-Hudson

While it may seem the stuff of old television shows and cartoons, a fire department was actually called to help rescue a cat stuck in a tree in Northern Westchester.

The brave rescue happened at a residence in Croton-on-Hudson on Sunday, Feb. 12, around 10:30 a.m., when a local cat climbed a tree to get away from circling hawks and could not find a way to get down again, according to the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department.

After hearing this, firefighters raced to the residence and quickly set up a 35-foot extension ladder to reach the scared feline. Soon enough, firefighter Andrew Anfiteatro was able to safely climb up and bring the cat back down to ground level.

Although the rescue may seem light-hearted, fire officials said incidents such as these help the department train their skills for more serious events.

"We are always happy to help our community, and the seemingly silly events like these are actually an opportunity for us to do a little impromptu training - all while making someone’s day at the same time," the department said in a social media post.

