Car Lands On Roof In Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash

A car landed on its roof in a one-vehicle crash in the area.

First responders in Putnam County from the Mahopac Fire Department, EMS, and Carmel Police Department were dispatched to a rollover crash at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6, on Union Valley Road in Mahopac.

Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department public information officer Jack Casey said that upon arrival, first responders found the vehicle on its roof and the driver out of the car.

According to Casey, first responders diverted traffic, while the driver was treated at the scene, though he refused transport to the hospital.

A flatbed from Stillwater Auto Body towed the vehicle, while fire crews and paramedics cleared and cleaned up the scene of the crash.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.