Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Cortlandt Daily Voice serves Buchanan, Cortlandt & Croton
Return to your home site

Menu

Cortlandt Daily Voice serves Buchanan, Cortlandt & Croton

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Neiman Marcus Becomes First Department Store To File For Bankruptcy During Pandemic
Police & Fire

Car Lands On Roof In Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A driver suffered minor injuries after being involved in a rollover crash in Putnam County. Photo Credit: Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department
A driver suffered minor injuries after being involved in a rollover crash in Putnam County. Photo Credit: Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department
A driver suffered minor injuries after being involved in a rollover crash in Putnam County. Photo Credit: Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department
A driver suffered minor injuries after being involved in a rollover crash in Putnam County. Photo Credit: Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department
A driver suffered minor injuries after being involved in a rollover crash in Putnam County. Photo Credit: Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department

A car landed on its roof in a one-vehicle crash in the area.

First responders in Putnam County from the Mahopac Fire Department, EMS, and Carmel Police Department were dispatched to a rollover crash at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6, on Union Valley Road in Mahopac.

Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department public information officer Jack Casey said that upon arrival, first responders found the vehicle on its roof and the driver out of the car.

According to Casey, first responders diverted traffic, while the driver was treated at the scene, though he refused transport to the hospital.

A flatbed from Stillwater Auto Body towed the vehicle, while fire crews and paramedics cleared and cleaned up the scene of the crash.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Cortlandt Daily Voice!

Serves Buchanan, Cortlandt & Croton

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.