Firefighters had to clean up an oil spill in a Northern Westchester neighborhood following a crash that involved three cars.

The crash happened on Saturday, March 4 around 10:15 p.m. in Croton-on-Hudson on Benedict Boulevard.

One driver was injured but declined medical treatment, according to the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department.

The fire department was able to clean up all of the spilled oil from the crash.

