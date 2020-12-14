Man Convicted Of Raping Child In Area

A 45-year-old area man will spend more than a decade in prison and register as a sexual offender after admitting to raping a child.

Brewster resident Martiliano Ramos-Miguel was sentenced on Friday, Dec. 11 to 14 years in state prison, followed by 10 years of post-release supervision and sex offender registration after pleading guilty earlier this year, Putnam County District Attorney Robert Tendy announced.

Specifically, Ramos-Miguel pleaded guilty to first-degree rape and endangering the welfare of a child in October after sexually assaulting a family member and others.

According to Chief Assistant Putnam County District Attorney Chana Krauss, who prosecuted the case, Ramos-Miguel’s victims’ voices "were heard, and their abuser was brought to justice.”

“While no amount of prison time is sufficient when you abuse a child, this plea and sentence will keep this predator in jail for many years where he cannot cause any more harm,” Krauss said. “We are so proud of these young victims and their courage and strength.”

Tendy said that the young victims disclosed the rape to the Putnam Child Advocacy Center, which worked with State Police and the DA’s Office to lock up Ramos-Miguel.

“This was a tough case to work on. The abuse was heartbreaking,” Tendy said. “The State Police, our Special Victims investigator Jaemie Caban, and my Chief ADA Chana Krauss and the team members at the CAC and the Women’s Resource Center did an outstanding job. I’m very proud of them—and I’m proud of the victims for being so strong.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.