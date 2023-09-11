New Update: Croton-On-Hudson Man Trapped In Cave Closer To Rescue

Northern Westchester resident Mark Dickey, age 40, of Croton-on-Hudson, became stuck thousands of feet deep in the Morca cave located in Turkey on Saturday, Sept. 2 when he began suffering from gastrointestinal bleeding, according to the European Cave Rescue Association.

Dickey, an experienced caver who serves as an instructor for the National Cave Rescue Commission, had been assisting with exploration of the Morca cave when he became trapped and unable to move as a result of his illness, which resulted in life-threatening bleeding and vomiting.

This prompted a rescue effort joined by over 150 volunteers from Turkey, Italy, Croatia, and other European countries, as well as the Turkish military, which began supplying local resources.

Now, Dickey has been moved by rescuers to a position around 180 meters deep, the Speleological Federation of Turkey announced on Monday, Sept. 11 around 10 a.m. EST, adding that the rescue effort's goal is to get him out by the end of Monday or Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Dickey is now resting at the 180-meter mark and is preparing for the last stretch of the ascent, the Federation said.

The ordeal has prompted an outpouring of support from Dickey's friends back home, including the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department, where Dickey was once the captain of the Columbian Hook & Ladder Company.

"Please keep Mark in your thoughts and join us in praying for his safe rescue and recovery from his ailment," the department said in a social media post on Thursday, Sept. 7.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

