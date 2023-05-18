National Guard Sergeant Nabbed For Sexual Offenses In Cortlandt, Peekskill, State Police Say

Sergeant First Class Pablo Rivera, age 49, who resides on Long Island in Franklin Square, was arrested on Monday, May 15, and charged with two counts of forcible touching.

A lengthy investigation determined that the victim was inappropriately touched by Rivera on two different occasions in Northern Westchester County, in the town of Cortlandt and the city of Peekskill, state police announced on Wednesday, May 17.

Rivera was transported to Cortlandt Town Court where he was arraigned and released.

He was issued appearance tickets returnable to Peekskill City Court on Thursday, May 18, and Cortlandt Town Court on Monday, May 22.

An Order of Protection was issued for the victim, police said.

Rivera was serving in the National Guard at the time of the incidents.

State police said investigators believe there may be other victims. If anyone has information they are asked to call 914-788-8044.

