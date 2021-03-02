Brain & Spine Surgeons Of NY Is Growing In Size And Expertise

Brain and Spine Surgeons of NY (BSSNY) is excited to announce the addition of seven top-notch fellowship trained physicians to the practice. These highly skilled doctors deliver expertise in the areas of neurology, orthopedic spine surgery, pain management, anesthesia, otolaryngology, neurotology, and more. Our patients now have access to a more diverse panel of experts which allows for an increased number of available treatments. BSSNY doctors take pride in working together to come up with the best personalized treatment plan possible for their patients.

Expert neurologist Dr. Tatyana Gitlevich is BSSNY’s first neurologist. Dr. Gitlevich serves the critical role of identifying underlying neurological issues that may be causing ongoing symptoms for patients.

Gitlevich sees patients 16 years of age and older who are struggling with epilepsy, dementia, head trauma and recurring headaches. She uses EEGs (electrodes that detect electrical activity in the brain) and neurological exams to determine the cause of her patients’ symptoms. As part of her treatment philosophy, Dr. Gitlevich focuses on her patients’ lifestyles and strives to help them with their overall well-being. Gitlevich works closely with BSSNY’s top neurosurgeons to devise a treatment plan that can improve the patients’ conditions. “We will manage [the patients] together. Caring together for the patients with neurology and neurosurgery is just so perfect for the patient,” Gitlevich said. “Having everybody under one roof is a great idea. This is all so interconnected.”

Dr. Tatyana Gitlevich has been practicing neurology since 1993. She is fluent in Russian and English and sees patients in White Plains and Manhattan.

Dr. Fabien Bitan, a world-renowned spine surgeon and pioneer in artificial disc replacement and minimally invasive surgery, has joined BSSNY as a consultant where he will be focusing on anterior (front) approaches to spine surgery.

Bitan has performed more than 5,000 adult and pediatric spine surgeries, helping patients to live their lives without pain. He believes in forming a relationship with his patients first so he can really understand the best way to help them. “The time spent in the operating room is just one step in the journey to eliminate back pain,” said Bitan.

Bitan has also devoted a large amount of his time to teaching and supervising young physicians. As a leading expert in artificial disc replacement, he frequently provides surgical training throughout the United States. He supervises surgeons in learning and adapting to minimally invasive spine techniques. “Minimally invasive doesn’t mean we fix less than we normally would. The goal of minimally invasive surgery is to do the exact same thing but with less disruption to the surrounding tissues. So recovery is faster,” said Bitan.

Dr. Bitan will be working from his office in Manhattan as well as BSSNY's White Plains location.