Dump Truck Tips Over, Spills Fluids In Croton: Driver Hospitalized

A late-night rollover involving a dump truck disrupted operations and caused injuries at a train station in Westchester. 

The rollover happened underneath the Croton Point overpass at the Croton-Harmon Train Station yards. 

 Photo Credit: Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department
Ben Crnic
The incident occurred on Friday, Jan. 24, just before 10 p.m., when a truck rolled over at the Metro-North Rail Yards beneath the Croton Point Avenue overpass, according to the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department. 

Upon arrival, crews found that the dump truck had overturned, possibly due to the truck’s dump bed unknowingly rising while in motion. Firefighters worked to contain spilled fluids at the scene. 

The driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for evaluation by Croton EMS.

