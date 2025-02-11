Mostly Cloudy 32°

Two Car Crashes Within Hour Keep Firefighters Busy In Croton-On-Hudson

Firefighters and emergency responders in Croton-on-Hudson were called to the scene of two crashes on Monday, Feb. 10, both occurring within a short span of time. 

The first crash, which happened on Grand Street in Croton. 

 Photo Credit: Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department
Ben Crnic
The first incident happened at around 11:30 a.m. on Grand Street, where a vehicle crashed off the roadway. The victim was later taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation, the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department said. 

About an hour later, at 12:30 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a multi-vehicle collision on northbound Route 9, south of Municipal Place. Fire crews helped with traffic control before turning the scene over to the Croton Police Department.

Four people involved in the crash refused medical assistance, the department said. 

No further details about the incidents or injuries were immediately available.

