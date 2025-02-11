Two Car Crashes Within Hour Keep Firefighters Busy In Croton-On-Hudson

The first incident happened at around 11:30 a.m. on Grand Street, where a vehicle crashed off the roadway. The victim was later taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation, the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department said.

About an hour later, at 12:30 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a multi-vehicle collision on northbound Route 9, south of Municipal Place. Fire crews helped with traffic control before turning the scene over to the Croton Police Department.

Four people involved in the crash refused medical assistance, the department said.

No further details about the incidents or injuries were immediately available.

