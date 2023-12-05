Fair 40°

Cement Truck Fire Causes Oil Spill On Road, Catch Basins In Croton-On-Hudson

Traffic on a busy Northern Westchester roadway was backed up after a cement truck caught on fire, causing an oil spill in the process. 

<p>The fire happened on Route 9 in Croton-on-Hudson near Croton Point Avenue.&nbsp;</p>

 Photo Credit: Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department
Ben Crnic
Email me

The incident happened on Monday morning, Dec. 4, when a cement truck caught on fire on Route 9 in Croton-on-Hudson near Croton Point Avenue, according to the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department.

The blaze happened just north of a separate car crash that the department had already been responding to, resulting in a quick response from firefighters. 

After quickly putting out the fire, crews realized that a hydraulic line had been damaged during the incident, causing hydraulic oil to spill onto the road and into catch basins leading to a nearby river. Firefighters then began containing the spill and minimizing the impact on the river, according to the department. 

The response to the fire and oil spill took around an hour and 20 minutes in total. 

