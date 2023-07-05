Woman Who Served As Fire Department Chaplain In Croton Dies After Cancer Battle

Croton-on-Hudson resident Judith Anderson died on Friday, June 26 at the age of 75 after a battle with cancer, according to her obituary.

Well-known for her service as Lay Chaplain for the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department for several years, Anderson was a source of comfort and warmth for many members and brought a "sense of faith" to firefighters and their loved ones, the department said in a post on social media honoring her.

"She was the light we needed in many times of darkness and we will continue to honor her memory for years to come," the department added.

Born in Queens in 1947, Anderson graduated from Dominican Commercial High School in 1964 before beginning her career at the William J. Burns International Detective Agency in Manhattan at the young age of 16.

After relocating to Westchester for the agency, she met Robert Anderson, who she fell in love with and later celebrated 50 years of marriage with in October 2022. The couple later built their own home in Croton.

In addition to her service with the fire department, Anderson also gave her time toward drug addiction counseling and rehabilitation programs throughout New York with Father Daniel Egan of the Franciscan Friars of the Atonement at Graymoor in Garrison.

Additionally, she also spent many weekends helping residents at St. Francis Farm in Lacona and New Hope Manor in Barryville, as well as being a champion of the pro-life movement as the co-director of the Hudson Valley Coalition for Life.

Anderson also served her community as a Eucharistic Minister for the Holy Name of Mary Church and as a religious education teacher.

Anderson is survived by her husband, Robert; their children, Lee, Michael, Debra, and Megan; their grandchildren Mason, Logan, Livia, Saoirse, and Levon; her sisters Dolores and Jeanne; her brother, Thomas; and numerous other family members including nieces and nephews.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cortlandt and receive free news updates.