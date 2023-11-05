ICYMI: Restaurant Owner From Purling Tries Prostituting Minors At His Business

David Bacucci, age 42, was arrested on multiple charges Wednesday, Nov. 1, for allegedly promoting prostitution at his Orange County business, Davey’s Barista, located in the village of Goshen on Church Street.

Bacucci, a resident of the hamlet of Purling in Greene County, was taken into custody following a joint investigation by New York State Police, the Village of Goshen Police Department, and the Orange County Child Abuse Unit.

According to troopers, the investigation showed that he was involved in attempting to prostitute multiple underage minors out of his business.

Police did not specify whether the alleged victims are employees of Bacucci, or give their ages or genders.

Bacucci is charged with the following crimes:

Attempting to promote prostitution (felony)

Criminal solicitation (misdemeanor)

Endangering the welfare of a child (misdemeanor)

Unlawful imprisonment (misdemeanor)

He was arraigned in the City of Middletown Court and was taken to the Orange County jail on $25,000 bail.

He is due back in court on Sunday, Nov. 5.

Investigators are asking anyone with information in the case to contact New York State Police at 845-782-8311.

Records show that Bacucci registered ownership of Davey’s Barista in January 2023. The business has only been open to the public since late September 2023.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

