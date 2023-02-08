Contact Us
Passing Driver Causes Hit-Run Crash In Cairo, Police Say

A 24-year-old man has been arrested after causing a hit-and-run crash on County Route 67 in the town of Cairo early Sunday, Feb. 5.
A 24-year-old man has been arrested after causing a hit-and-run crash in the region that injured another person, authorities said.

Troopers in Greene County were called at around 6:45 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, with reports of a two-vehicle crash in the town of Cairo, on County Route 67 near Gayhead-Earlton Road, according to State Police.

Investigators determined that a Kia was heading northwest on County Route 67 when a Volkswagen traveling in the same direction attempted to pass. While doing so, the Volkswagen struck the Kia, sending it off the roadway and into a ditch. 

The Volkswagen driver then fled the scene, police said. 

The collision damaged a mailbox and parts of a lawn at a nearby home. No other vehicles were involved.

Of the two people inside the Kia, one suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Troopers were given the other vehicle’s license plate number and tracked the suspect, Jovan Quillie-Louise Pelton, to his home in Cairo. 

After determining that he had caused the crash, he was arrested on the following charges: 

  • Criminal Mischief - 2nd degree (felony)
  • Operator Leave Scene of a Personal Injury Accident (misdemeanor)
  • Reckless Endangerment - 2nd degree (misdemeanor)
  • Reckless Endangerment-Property (misdemeanor)
  • Reckless Driving (misdemeanor)

