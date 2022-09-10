1 Suspect Nabbed, Second On Run Following Brazen Daytime Armed Robbery In Hudson

The search is on for a man accused of taking part in a brazen, daytime armed robbery in the Capital District.

Police in Columbia County were called at around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, with reports that a man had been attacked and robbed in Hudson.

The victim told Hudson Police he was walking near 4th Street and Long Alley when two men approached him.

One of them allegedly displayed a knife and told the victim, “I’m going to kill you.” The suspects then began punching and kicking the man, he told police.

The attackers reportedly made off with numerous personal items, including the victim’s glasses, wallet, and cell phone.

Medics treated the victim at the scene before he was taken to Columbia Memorial Health for what police described as non-life-threatening injuries. He was released from the hospital later the same day.

Officers located and arrested one suspect shortly after the attack in the 7th Street Park. He was identified as 22-year-old Cain Carothers.

Carothers is a New York State parolee with prior convictions for burglary and grand larceny, according to state records.

He’s facing multiple charges that include felony robbery with a dangerous instrument, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Carothers was arraigned in the Hudson City Court and ordered held at the Columbia County jail without bail. He’s due back in court Tuesday, Sept. 13.

The second suspect, 42-year-old Eugene Cobbins, of Hudson, remained at large as of Friday, Sept. 9. Detectives believe he may be in the Albany area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to contact the Hudson City Police Department at 518-828-3388.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Columbia Greene and receive free news updates.