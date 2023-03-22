Therapist Busted Practicing Without License In Chatham, Police Say

A therapist in the region is facing charges for allegedly practicing without a license.

Columbia County resident William Culley, age 57, of Chatham, was arrested Saturday, March 18, according to State Police.

After being tipped off, investigators determined that Culley was practicing as a psychotherapist without a license, police said.

He specializes in treating those recovering from a traumatic brain injury, as well as attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and other behavioral issues, according to his profile on Psychology Today.

Culley is facing one count of unauthorized practice of a profession, a felony.

He was issued an appearance ticket to the town of Austerlitz Court on Wednesday, March 22.

