Seen Him? Police Issue Alert For Missing Man From Greene County

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man from the region who was reported missing.

Glenn Crews, age 26, of Greene County, may be in the Hudson area in Columbia County, according to a Facebook post from the Hudson City Police Department on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The department said his friends are concerned for his well being. Police did not immediately say when the man was last seen.

Crews is described as a white man standing 6 feet tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hudson City Police Department at 518-828-3388.

