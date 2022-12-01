Elderly Man Broke Into Ghent Home For 'Sexual Gratification,' Police Say

An elderly man is facing charges after allegedly breaking into a home in New York's Capital Region.

Troopers in Columbia County began investigating after getting reports of a break-in at a home in the town of Ghent on Wednesday, Nov. 23, according to State Police.

Investigators determined that 68-year-old Terry Mullen, of Lee, Massachusetts, entered the home illegally “for the purpose of his own sexual gratification.”

There were no reports of injuries or sexual assaults stemming from the incident.

Mullen was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 29, on a charge of second-degree sexually motivated burglary, a felony.

Police did not immediately say what connection, if any, Mullen had to the home.

He was arraigned in the city of Hudson Court and later released on his own recognizance.

