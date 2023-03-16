Child Rape: Catskill Man Drove 40 Miles To Meet 13-Year-Old For Sex, Police Say

A 26-year-old man from the region is behind bars after allegedly meeting an underage teen for sex.

Greene County resident Michael Oquendo, of Castkill, was arrested Friday, March 10, for second-degree rape and other charges following a traffic stop in Albany County, according to Cohoes Police.

Investigators said the department was contacted at around 8:30 p.m. by family members reporting their 13-year-old daughter missing. Police determined that the girl had been picked up by a man in a Ford truck about an hour before she was reported missing.

Officers eventually located and stopped Oquendo’s vehicle, and found the teenage victim inside, according to police.

Investigators determined that Oquendo had met the teen online and traveled from Catskill to Cohoes - a distance of over 40 miles - to have sexual relations with the girl, police said.

Oquendo is charged with the following:

Rape - second degree (felony)

Endangering the welfare of a child (misdemeanor)

Aggravated unlicensed operation - second degree (misdemeanor)

At his arraignment in Cohoes City Court, a judge ordered him held at the Albany County jail on $10,000 bail.

Cohoes Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are likely.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Columbia Greene and receive free news updates.