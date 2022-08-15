Contact Us
Columbia Greene Daily Voice serves Athens, Cairo, Catskill, Chatham, Claverack, Coxsackie, Ghent, Greenport, Hudson & Kinderhook
Return to your home site

Menu

Columbia Greene Daily Voice serves Athens, Cairo, Catskill, Chatham, Claverack, Coxsackie, Ghent, Greenport, Hudson & Kinderhook

Nearby Sites

  • The Berkshires
    serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
  • Ulster Sullivan
    serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Saratoga
    serves Ballston, Clifton Park, Halfmoon, Malta, Mechanicville, Milton, Moreau, Saratoga Springs & Wilton
  • Capital District
    serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County
Breaking News: Drunk, Pickaxe-Wielding Man Breaks Into Residence In Region, Attacks Homeowner, Cops Say
News

60-Year-Old Killed After Car Strikes Golf Cart In Kinderhook

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
Dopson Wynter, age 60, died following a crash involving a golf cart on Route 9 in Kinderhook Saturday, Aug. 13. (Inset: Golf Cart File Photo)
Dopson Wynter, age 60, died following a crash involving a golf cart on Route 9 in Kinderhook Saturday, Aug. 13. (Inset: Golf Cart File Photo) Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Mlsguy0037 on Wikimedia Commons

One person is dead and another is injured after a golf cart was struck by a car in the region, authorities said.

The incident happened at around 8:40 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, on Route 9 in Columbia County, in the town of Kinderhook.

State Police said a 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe was southbound on SR 9 when the golf cart entered the roadway near Maple Lane South and the vehicles collided.

The impact killed the golf cart driver, identified as 60-year-old Dopson Wynter, of Kinderhook.

A 55-year-old passenger in the golf cart, Henry Griffiths, of Kinderhook, was taken to Albany Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The 40-year-old driver of the car, Heather Graziosi, of Livingston, was not injured and no criminal charges were filed. 

State Police said the crash remains under investigation. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.