14-Year-Old Struck, Killed While Walking On Clermont Highway

A 14-year-old was struck and killed while walking on a highway in the region.

Emergency crews in Columbia County were called shortly before 5 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, with reports of a car vs. pedestrian crash in the town of Clermont, on State Route 9 near County Route 8.

New York State Police determined that a 2007 Ford F550 was traveling northbound on Highway 9 when it struck the teenager, who was walking in the roadway at the time.

Paramedics pronounced the teen dead at the scene, according to police.

No other vehicles were involved and there were no other reports of injuries.

State police are still investigating the crash and asked anyone with information to contact the agency at 845-677-7300.

