The Greene County incident happened Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the Starbucks located at the New Baltimore Service Area on the Thruway.

New York State Police said the suspects stole approximately $400 worth of items.

Surveillance footage released by police shows the women putting several tumblers in their bags before leaving without paying.

Starbucks regularly puts out limited edition tumblers that often quickly sell out, making them highly desirable among collectors and thieves alike.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at 800-842-2233.

