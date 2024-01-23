Hudson HS Coach, Personal Trainer Dies At Age 34; Remembered As 'Kind, Genuine'

Columbia County resident Michael LaCasse, of Hudson, died Friday, Jan. 19 at the age of 34 following a brief illness, according to his obituary.

LaCasse was a 2007 graduate of Hudson High School, where he developed a passion for athletics, lettering in football, baseball, and track, his memorial said.

He went on to get his bachelor’s degree in human biology/pre-physical therapy from Albany’s Sage College before launching his own personal training business, True Strength Coaching, in Hudson.

That passion for sports led LaCasse back to his alma mater, where he mentored the young athletes on Hudson’s JV football team.

“Whether Michael was training or training with others, he always found time to leave a kind and encouraging word or flash his trademark smile, a smile that touched so many,” reads his obituary.

Among the many tributes to the late coach on social media is one from Kristen Zanotelli, of Hudson, who shared a group photo of LaCasse posing with players on Facebook.

“With the recent loss of yet another adored member of our community Mike LaCasse, I can’t help but look at this photo taken by Michele Goodermote a few years back and feel emotional,” she said.

“Two great coaches, mentors, and overall men gone that had such an impact on their alma mater. Thank you Mike and Dicel for everything. You both left the HCSD community a better place.”

Justin Weaver, of Hudson, also paid tribute, saying LaCasse’s death left him “blindsided and shattered.”

“You were loved by so many people because you were kind, genuine, and an overall good person,” he said on Facebook. “Your impact was huge and I just want to thank you for being a friend.”

LaCasse is survived by his mother Rita LaCasse and brothers, Bob Jr. and Joe.

Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sacco Funeral Home in Hudson.

Relatives said memorial contributions in LaCasse’s name can be made to DonateLife.net.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Columbia Greene and receive free news updates.