New Restaurant In Chatham Cited For 'Excellent' Food, 'Beautiful' Decor

In Columbia County, Bimi’s Canteen & Bar in Chatham, located at 19 Main Street, held its grand opening on Saturday, June 3.

Inspired by the community, the eatery’s menu features an eclectic mix of fresh, locally sourced ingredients for a “uniquely special dining experience,” reads its website.

Diners can start with the grilled rustic sourdough bread, and choose from several cheese plates, soups, and salads - like the Tomato Salad, featuring heirloom tomatoes, melon, fresh mint, and basil served on whipped feta with a crispy Halloumi waffle.

For the main course, there are a variety of pasta, steak, chicken, fish, and pork dishes.

Among them is the house-made agnolotti pasta, filled with fresh sheep ricotta, pecorino, local wild mushrooms, and green garlic coulis.

Dessert options include the Fruit Galette, made with seasonal fruit baked in a rustic tart and topped with whipped cream, or the Lost Lamb Macaron, described as a delicate, light and crispy French cookie sandwich filled with pistachio cream and jam.

The restaurant also has an extensive drinks menu with cocktails, beer, and wine, along with an espresso machine.

Since opening less than a week ago, Bimi’s Canteen & Bar has already had several happy customers, including Leslie Anne Flynn, who made it for opening night.

“It was absolutely amazing! The aesthetics, the atmosphere, the food, the drinks, the service - everything was A+!” she wrote on Yelp.

“Everything was so well done and executed, the attention to detail was on point.”

Another Yelp user praised the eatery for its “beautiful, rustic decor,” while yet another described his food as “excellent from start to finish.”

“A breath of fresh air to the local dining scene. Can't wait to come back!”

Bimi’s Canteen & Bar is open Thursday through Monday. Find out more on its website.

