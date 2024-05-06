Wild Fox In Region Tests Positive For Rabies

The fox, which was euthanized, was found in Sullivan County in the town of Bethel, said officials with the Sullivan County Department of Public Health.

The department said people exposed to the fox are currently receiving treatment.

Rabies occurs commonly throughout the state, mostly occurring in wild animals, including raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, and woodchucks.

Domestic animals, often including cats, cattle, and dogs, account for less than 10 percent of the reported rabies cases.

"Wild animals and stray cats may expose your pets if they are allowed to roam on your property or in wooded areas freely; we encourage you to keep your pets up to date on vaccination and indoors when not on a leash," officials said.

Health officials said that to protect against rabies, all pets must be up to date on rabies vaccinations.

Free rabies vaccinations will be provided on Wednesday, June 5, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Morningside Park in Hurleyville for dogs, cats, and ferrets and is open to anyone in the county.

Anyone bitten by a wild animal, dog, or cat who hasn't been vaccinated should seek treatment and report the incident to the Sullivan County Department of Public Health at 845-292-5910.

