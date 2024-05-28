Netflix Movie Being Shot In Orange County Casting For Multiple Roles

According to backstage.com, “A Song in the Dark” will be shot in Orange County from Monday, Sept. 16 to Friday, Oct. 18, in Middletown and in the surrounding areas of the Hudson Valley.

One role is to play a lead female actor named Shannon Harper with the age range from 18 to 25.

Casting is also being conducted for the roles of lead male actor John. Harper (ages 40 to 55) and lead female actor Elsa Harper (ages 40 to 50).

The roles of Shannon Harper and John Harper pay $3,500 per week for an estimated five weeks of work. The role of Elsa Harper pays $3,500 per week for an estimated four weeks of work.

For more information, and to apply, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.