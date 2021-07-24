Separate Rounds Of Showers, Thunderstorms Will Dampen Region

A pleasant start to the weekend will be followed by the arrival of separate rounds of showers and thunderstorms.

The chance for precipitation will begin in the overnight hours on Sunday, July 25, and continuing through mid-morning.

It will be mostly cloudy Sunday with a high temperature in the low 80s. Most of the day will be precipitation-free before a new round of showers and thunderstorms is expected overnight Sunday into Monday, July 26.

Skies will clear after daybreak on Monday, which will be mostly sunny and warmer with a high temperature around 90 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.