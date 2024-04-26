Recall Issued For Prosciutto Made In Germany, Distributed In US

The US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that ConSup North America Inc., based in Lincoln Park, New Park, is recalling approximately 85,984 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) sliced prosciutto ham produced in Germany without the benefit of equivalent inspection.

The RTE sliced prosciutto ham item was produced on various dates from Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, through Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

FSIS said it is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ or retailers’ refrigerators.

Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume it. This product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The following product is subject to recall:

5.29-oz. plastic packages containing “Stockmeyer PROSCIUTTO Product of GERMANY” with lot codes 09118-3A, 09118-3B, 09120-3A, 09120-3B, 13133-3A, 13133-3B, 13104-3A, 13104-3B, 13105-3A, 13105-3B, 13109-3A and 13109-3B and “BEST BEFORE:” dates of 4/28/2024, 5/26/2024, 7/7/2024, 8/4/2024, 8/11/2024 and 10/7/2024.

Click here to view product labels.

The problem was discovered when Germany’s Federal Office of Consumer Protection and Food Safety notified FSIS that H. Klümper GmbH & Co. KG, a German establishment, produced a portion of the identified lots without the benefit of equivalent inspection and exported them to the US for distribution.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Luann Servidio, Director of Imports, conSup North America Inc., at 973-628-7330 or L.Servidio@consup.us.

