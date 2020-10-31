New Round Of Snow Could Be Coming To Region

A sharp drop in temperatures has ushered in the Halloween weekend which started after much of the region saw the first snowfall of the season.

Now, more snow could be coming to the area in just a matter of days.

Halloween Day, Saturday, Oct. 31 will be bright and sunny with a high temperature in the low to mid 40s.

For just the first time since World War II, a Halloween blue moon will be visible to the entire world Saturday evening. (A blue moon is when there is more than one full moon during a month.)

After that, it will be time to "Fall Back" and set clocks back an hour with the end of Daylight Saving Time at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.

Clouds will increase overnight as the calendar flips to the new month. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the mid 50s.

Showers will become possible after about 3 p.m. Sunday and likely after 9 p.m. Sunday. The overnight low temperature will fall to the mid to lower 30s.

Then comes the snow chance on Monday morning, Nov. 2 through around 10 a.m. The snow chance is for the entire region. Precipitation should mainly be snow showers with no accumulation expected.

Monday's high temperature will rise to the low to mid 40s and skies will gradually clear, leading to a mostly sunny day.

The overnight low leading into Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, will be in the mid to low 30s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the mid to upper 40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.