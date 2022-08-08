Contact Us
Here's Time Frame For Round Of Storms That Will Bring Relief From Heat

Joe Lombardi
Relief from the heat will finally come Wednesday, Aug. 10 after a new system with scattered storms accompanies an approaching cold front.
The now week-long sultry stretch of hot, humid weather will last a bit longer, but relief is finally in sight.

Look for mostly sunny skies on Monday, Aug. 8 with a high temperature again in the low 90s and a slight chance of afternoon and evening showers and storms, according to the National Weather Service.

It will mark the seventh straight day the high temperature has been around or above the 90-degree mark. A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m.Monday.

Tuesday, Aug. 9 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the low to mid 90s degrees, and heat indices (the combination of the heat and humidity) of 100 degrees or more.

There will be about a 50-50 chance for isolated afternoon and evening showers and storms.

Relief from the heat will finally come Wednesday, Aug. 10 after a new system with scattered storms accompanies an approaching cold front.

The day will start out partly sunny prior to the storm's arrival, with the high temperature in the mid to upper 80s.

The time frame for widespread storm activity Wednesday is from the middle of the afternoon until late in the evening. The heaviest downpours from the system are expected in areas well south and west of the region. (See the image above.)

After the system moves out overnight, skies will be partly sunny on Thursday, Aug. 11 with a high temperature in the low 80s.

The current outlook for Friday, Aug. 12 calls for mostly sunny skies with a high in the low 80s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

