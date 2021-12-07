Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Here's Latest On Storm System Bringing First Widespread Snowfall To Region

Joe Lombardi
Most of the region will generally see a coating to 1 inch of snowfall, with locally higher totals of 1 to 3 inches possible in higher elevations.
Temperatures will plummet on Tuesday, Dec. 7, setting the stage for Wednesday's storm.

A dramatic drop in temperatures will set the stage for the first storm of the season bringing widespread snowfall to the region.

That time frame for that system is early Wednesday morning, Dec. 8, into Wednesday evening.

Most of the region is expected to generally see a coating to 1 inch of snowfall, with locally higher totals of 1 to 3 inches possible in higher elevations. (See the first image above.)

"The snow is expected to begin by mid-morning on Wednesday, and may begin as a brief period of light rain along coastal sections before changing quickly to snow," the National Weather Service said. 

Strong winds have now largely diminished from the first storm system of the week on Monday, Dec. 6, and high pressure on Tuesday, Dec. 7 will lead to a brisk, dry day with a mix of sun and clouds and a high temperature of around 40 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

