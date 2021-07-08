Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Weather

Here Comes Elsa: Tropical Storm Will Bring Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds To Region

Joe Lombardi
A look at the projected track and timing of Tropical Storm Elsa. Photo Credit: NOAA NWS National Hurricane Center
Projected rainfall amounts for Elsa. Photo Credit: NOAA NWS National Hurricane Center
A look at projected wind speeds for Elsa. Photo Credit: NOAA NWS National Hurricane Center

Tropical Storm Watches have been upgraded to Tropical Storm Warnings along parts of the East Coast as Elsa treks toward the Northeast.

It will arrive in this region starting overnight Thursday, July 8, and bring tropical-storm conditions to portions of New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts, mainly along and near the coast, into Friday, July 9. The storm will be out of the area by around midday Friday.

Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible, including the possibility of flash flooding, though the fast-forward movement of the storm is expected to prevent widespread flooding.

After regaining hurricane status, Elsa weakened following landfall in Florida and is back to being a tropical storm with 40 mile-per-hour winds. It will move along the Carolinas during the day on Thursday.

  • For a look at the projected track and timing of Tropical Storm Elsa, see the first image above.
  • Click on the second image above for projected rainfall amounts for Elsa.
  • Click on the third image above for projected wind speed and arrival times for Tropical Force winds.

A look at areas where Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect:

New York:

  • Southern Nassau County
  • Suffolk County

Connecticut:

  • Milford,
  • New Haven,
  • Guilford,
  • New London,
  • Old Lyme,
  • Madison
  • Groton,
  • Norwich,
  • Mystic

Massachusetts:

  • Boston,
  • Cape Cod,
  • Martha's Vineyard,
  • Nantucket,
  • South Coast

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

