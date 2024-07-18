Partly Cloudy 80°

Rockland County Spa Shut Down For Prostitution, 1 Charged, Police Say

One person was charged with alleged prostitution during an undercover operation at a Hudson Valley spa.

Angel Spa in Pearl River was busted for alleged prostitution.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra and Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
The incident occurred in Rockland County on Wednesday,  July 17, at the Angel Spa in Pearl River.

According to Capt. Michael Shannon of the Orangetown Police the department conducted a joint operation with the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office Narcotics Task Force after receiving allegations of prostitution and unlicensed massages at the spa.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of Pei-Chen Juan, age 46, of Staten Island, for prostitution and unauthorized practice of a profession.

Shannon said the Town of Orangetown Building Department was on the scene and closed the business for failure to have a certificate of occupancy.

Juan was processed and released on an appearance ticket.

