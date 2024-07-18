Rockland County Spa Shut Down For Prostitution, 1 Charged, Police Say

The incident occurred in Rockland County on Wednesday, July 17, at the Angel Spa in Pearl River.

According to Capt. Michael Shannon of the Orangetown Police the department conducted a joint operation with the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office Narcotics Task Force after receiving allegations of prostitution and unlicensed massages at the spa.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of Pei-Chen Juan, age 46, of Staten Island, for prostitution and unauthorized practice of a profession.

Shannon said the Town of Orangetown Building Department was on the scene and closed the business for failure to have a certificate of occupancy.

Juan was processed and released on an appearance ticket.

