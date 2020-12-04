Complex Storm System Will Bring Soaking Rain, Dangerous Wind Gusts, Wintry Mix, Snowfall

A complex storm system will sweep through the area, bringing heavy rain, dangerous wind gusts that could cause power outages, a wintry mix for parts of the area, and accumulating snow for others.

The time frame for the storm is Friday night, Dec. 4 into Saturday afternoon, Dec. 5.

Wind gusts will be between 40 to 50 miles per hour for most of the region. (See first image above.)

Areas north of I-84 in New York and Connecticut could see between 1 to 3 inches of snowfall. Parts of upstate New York, Connecticut, and Western Massachusetts could get up to a half-foot of snowfall with 12 to 18 inches possible in northern Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine. (See second image above.)

Snowfall amounts will be determined by how long cold air stays in place during the storm in those parts of the region. (See third image above.)

The strong winds will be from early Saturday morning into late Saturday afternoon and the heaviest rain will be Saturday morning.

"The storm will produce locally heavy rain at the onset, which could produce minor urban and poor drainage flooding, and potentially minor flooding along a few quick responding streams and already swollen rivers," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement issued Friday.

There will be mostly cloudy skies on Friday with a high in the mid 40s. Rain is expected to arrive late in the afternoon and become heavy at times in the evening, with the precipitation, including snow for the areas farther inland, into Saturday morning.

After rain winds down late Saturday afternoon, there will be a chance of rain and snow showers before 7 p.m., then a slight chance of rain farther south and snow inland between 7 p.m. into 2 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 6.

After the storm moves out by Sunday morning, it will be sunny, breezy, and colder with a high temperature in the upper 30s.

There is still some uncertainty about the exact track of the storm, and therefore the "location and magnitude of precipitation, winds and coastal flooding," the National Weather Service said.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

