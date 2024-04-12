Storm: Strong Winds Knock Out Power To Thousands In Hudson Valley

At around 9 a.m. Friday, April 12, 1,070 NYSEG customers lost power in Putnam County, 410 in Ulster County, another 56 in Dutchess County, and 174 in Northern Westchester.

Con Edison reported 406 customers without power in Westchester County, with an estimated restoration time of 3 p.m. Friday.

Central Hudson says 3,659 customers were without power due to 60 active outages, with more than 2,800 in the dark in Dutchess, 306 in Ulster County, 292 in Putnam, 143 in Greene County, and 90 in Orange County.

Orange Rockland County reported about 200 customers without power as a result of 12 outages.

About 30 National Grid customers in Columbia County are without power.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.