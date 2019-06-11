Route 45 Lane Closures Scheduled For Rockland

There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for several days on a busy Rockland County roadway as contractors perform construction in Spring Valley.

The New York State Department of Transportation issued an alert cautioning motorists that from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day between Thursday, June 13 and Monday, June 17, there will be lane closures on Route 45 between East Funston Avenue and Old Nyack Turnpike.

During the closures, motorists in the area can expect delays and have been advised by the NYSDOT to seek an alternate route, when possible.

There will be posted detours and drivers have been “asked to use caution when traveling through the work zone area and pay particular attention to all traffic control devices, including signs and flaggers.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.