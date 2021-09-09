Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: NY Now Seeing All Red, With All 62 Counties At High Risk For Spread
Traffic

Expect Delays: Taconic Parkway Stretch To Be Closed For Repairs

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
The New York State Department of Transportation said the roadway will be closed along the southbound lanes between Exit 47 and Exit 45 in the town of Lagrangeville.
The New York State Department of Transportation said the roadway will be closed along the southbound lanes between Exit 47 and Exit 45 in the town of Lagrangeville. Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

Motorists on the Taconic State Parkway can expect some delays due to a roadway closure in the area.

The New York State Department of Transportation said the roadway will be closed along the southbound lanes in Dutchess County between Exit 47 and Exit 45 in the town of Lagrangeville.

The road will be closed for repairs beginning Thursday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. through about 6 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 10.

The department said motorists should follow the posted detour utilizing Route 55 and Route 82.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.