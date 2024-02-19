These NY Pizzerias Rank Among Top 100 In Nation

More precisely, New York City.

So it should come as no surprise that in brand-new rankings of the Top 100 pizza spots in the US for 2024, all 10 of the selections from NY are from within the five boroughs.

And more precisely, Manhattan, where nine of the 10 are located. (The other is in Brooklyn.)

The top-ranked pizzeria in New York, and third overall nationally, is Lombardi's in Manhattan's Little Italy, which opened in 1905 and is recognized by the Pizza Hall of Fame as “America’s first pizzeria."

Lombardi's "creamy" Meatball & Ricotta and the "crispy" Rustic Double Pepperoni are favorites among Yelpers cited in the story.

Other NY pizzerias to make the rankings are:

No. 7 - Prince Street Pizza, Manhattan

No. 8 - Olio e Più, New York, Manhattan

No. 16 - Di Fara Pizza, Brooklyn

No. 25 - Rubirosa, Manhattan

No. 28 - Bleecker Street Pizza, Manhattan

No. 30 - Juliana’s, Brooklyn

No. 31 - John’s of Times Square, Manhattan

No. 43. Kesté Pizza & Vino, Manhattan

No. 46. John’s of Bleecker Street, Manhattan

Yelp says the rankings were determined by several factors, "including the total volume and number of 5-star reviews each business had that were written by members of the Yelp Elite Squad."

Click here to view the complete Yelp Top 100 rankings.

