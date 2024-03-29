Stormy Weather Pattern Will Arrive After Dry Easter Weekend: 5-Day Forecast

"A much larger and slower-moving storm will gather moisture over the middle of the United States later this weekend, and that is destined to bring an extended period of wet, stormy, and even some wintry conditions next week for the Northeast," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek.

There will be gradual clearing on Good Friday, March 29 following a cloudy start to the day with a high temperature in the low 50s.

It will be breezy on Friday with wind gusts as high as 25 miles per hour.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday, March 30 with a high temperature in the mid-50s.

Clouds will thicken overnight with showers possible at times.

Easter Sunday, March 31 will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid-50s.

Clouds will thicken as the calendar flips to a new month on Monday, April 1 as the unsettled stretch starts.

There will be a chance of rain during the day and a higher likelihood at night. The high temperature will be in the mid-50s.

There will be rain throughout the day both Tuesday, April 2, and Wednesday, April 3 with a high temperature in the mid-40s Tuesday and around 50 degrees on Wednesday.

