Clarkstown Daily Voice
Yes, Virginia: Cavaliers' Strong Start The Difference In NCAA Lacrosse Title Win Over Yale

Joe Lombardi
Virginia celebrates its 13-9 win over Yale.
Virginia celebrates its 13-9 win over Yale. Photo Credit: ESPN2 screen grab

In a Division I national championship game that featured more than two dozen players from the tristate area, the University of Virginia men's lacrosse team held on for a 13-9 win over defending national champion Yale at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

After former Chaminade High School standout Jack Tigh of Garden City scored two minutes into the game to give fifth-seeded Yale (15-4) a 1-0 lead, Virginia's Matt Moore scored two of his team-high four goals to give Virginia a 2-1 edge heading into the second quarter.

Virginia's aggressive defense held Yale to a season-low two goals in the first half and the Cavaliers (17-3), the No. 3 seed, outscored Yale 4-1 in the second quarter to take a 6-2 halftime lead. In the second period, junior attackman Michael Kraus of New Canaan netted two of his three goals for UVa. Kraus ends the season with an even 40 goals.

Virginia extended the lead to 11-4 after three quarters.

It was Virginia's first national title since 2011.

The Cavaliers' lacrosse title comes just two months after UVa's men's basketball team came away with the NCAA title, sparking comparisons between the teams' inspired postseason runs, with each filled with comeback victories.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

