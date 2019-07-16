Free-Agent Forward From Area Signs Two-Year Deal With NBA's Sacramento Kings

Contact Us
Tyler Lydon, a Pine Plains product, has signed with the Sacramento Kings. Photo Credit: Tyler Lydon via Instagram
Tyler Lydon, a Pine Plains product. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A former area high school basketball standout is heading from Denver to Sacramento after signing a two-year NBA contract to play for the Kings.

Tyler Lydon, a Dutchess County native who attended Stissing Mountain High School in Pine Plains before spending a prep year at the New Hampton School in New Hampshire, signed to play as a stretch forward for the Kings after playing 26 games over two seasons with the Denver Nuggets.

The Kings signed Lydon, 23, to a two-year minimum contract with a partial guarantee on the $3.83 million he is owed over the next two seasons

Lydon, the 24th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, was targeted by the Kings for his ability to shoot the 3-point shot and stretch the floor. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound power forward averaged 12.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 15 games for the G League’s Rio Grande Valley Vipers in 2017-18 before his rookie season was cut short by a torn meniscus.

Over two years starring at Syracuse University, Lydon 11.6 points, 1.6 blocks and nearly eight rebounds per game while shooting 40 percent from behind the 3-point line.

In Sacramento, Lydon will have another tough time cracking the rotation, as the Kings feature Harrison Barnes, Marvin Bagley, and Harry Giles, who share minutes in the frontcourt.

The Pine Plains product has maintained his ties to the Hudson Valley, and will be hosting a basketball camp in his hometown from Monday, Aug. 5 through Thursday, Aug. 8.

On Twitter, Lydon confirmed ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski’s report that he was signed by the Kings, with three emojis of crowns. On Instagram, he posted, “Next chapter starts now! Can’t wait! Thank you @sacramentokings for the opportunity!”

