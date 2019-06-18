Westchester, Rockland Students Earn SUEZ-NAWC Scholarships

Five students in Westchester and Rockland counties have earned SUEZ-NAWC scholarships worth $3,000.

SUEZ and the New York Chapter of the National Association of Water Companies (NAWC) announced the recipients of the scholarships, which are intended to assist high school seniors who are pursuing degrees relating to the water industry.

Each recipient was honored at an awards dinner at the Hotel Thayer in West Point.

“We know that it’s critically important to support bright, hard-working young people who will serve as the future leaders of the water industry,” said Chris Graziano, vice president of SUEZ operations in New York. “This program helps students gain the resources they need to pursue higher education in STEM-related fields.”

The scholarships were awarded to the following individuals:

Rockland County:

Jillian Busetto, Pomona resident and student at Academy of the Holy Angels High School. Busetto is the captain of the robotics team and the varsity volleyball team. She is planning to study mechanical engineering at Columbia University and wants to join Engineers Without Borders so she can focus on water sanitation in developing countries.

Samantha Oates, student at Pearl River High School and member of several Honor Societies. Oates is the captain of the varsity field hockey team and also competes on the track team. She is planning to attend Syracuse University to study chemical engineering. In the future, she would like to use her skills to address water scarcity issues.

Marc Wolf, Suffern High School student and member of several Honor Societies. Wolf is a member of the marching band and president of the Environmental Activism Club. He plans to attend Tufts University and would like to become an environmental attorney.

Westchester County:

Michael Calano, New Rochelle High School senior and member of several Honor Societies. Calano volunteers at the Westchester Animal Shelter and will study meteorology and atmospheric science at Penn State. He plans to earn a Ph.D. and focus on ocean cleanups.

Emma McCormack, Hastings High School student. McCormack is a violinist, a golfer and president of the Latin Club. She has received several science awards, including the Stockholm Junior Water Prize, which is considered to be the world’s most prestigious award presented to a high school student for the purpose of a water research project. McCormack plans to study Civil and Environmental Engineering at Villanova.

The applications were reviewed by an independent panel of judges: Rossen Trendafilov (professor, St. Thomas Aquinas College), Tom Brizzolara (director of public affairs, Orange & Rockland Utilities) and Natasha Shea (principal, Hudson Valley P-TECH).

